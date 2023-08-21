Tindie

  1. Home
  2. DIY Electronics

duckyPad: Do-It-All Mechanical Macropad

(71 Reviews)

Consolidate and speed up your workflow by automating keyboard inputs.

Designed by dekuNukem in United Kingdom
$69.99

No shipping info available.
Set destination country to see options

This item does not ship to .
More Info

+

Buy with confidence.

Our Tindie Guarantee protects your purchase from fraud. Learn More

Consolidate and speed up your workflow by automating keyboard inputs.

Official Discord | Github Repo | Getting Started duckyPad is a 15-key mechanical macropad that helps consolidate & speed up workflow by automating keyboard (and mouse!) inputs. duckyPad has all the…

Read More…

More From This Seller:

Daytripper: Hide-My-Windows Laser Tripwire

Daytripper: Hide-My-Windows Laser Tripwire

dekuNukem

$69.99

ATX4VC: ATX Power on Retro Computers!

ATX4VC: ATX Power on Retro Computers!

dekuNukem

$34.99

Bob Rewinder: Renew your Bob Dishwasher Cassette

Bob Rewinder: Renew your Bob Dishwasher Cassette

dekuNukem

$29.99

exixe: Miniture Nixie Tube Driver Modules

exixe: Miniture Nixie Tube Driver Modules

dekuNukem

$13.99

USB4VC: USB Inputs on Retro Computers!

USB4VC: USB Inputs on Retro Computers!

dekuNukem

$29.99

PicoPSU Adaptor for IBM PC Compatibles

PicoPSU Adaptor for IBM PC Compatibles

dekuNukem

$34.99

PicoPSU Adaptor for Macintosh SE & SE/30

PicoPSU Adaptor for Macintosh SE & SE/30

dekuNukem

$29.99

PicoPSU Adaptor for Macintosh 128K / 512K / Plus

PicoPSU Adaptor for Macintosh 128K / 512K / Plus

dekuNukem

$29.99

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using our services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more.