Official Discord | Github Repo | Getting Started

duckyPad is a 15-key mechanical macropad that helps consolidate & speed up workflow by automating keyboard (and mouse!) inputs.

duckyPad has all the goodies of a high-end mechanical keyboard:

Mechanical switches

Hot-swap

RGB

USB-C

Open-source

More crucially, it also features previously-unseen innovations such as:

OLED screen showing what each key does

screen showing what each key does Sophisticated multi-line scripting with duckyScript

with duckyScript 32 profiles of 15 keys, 480 macros total.

of 15 keys, 480 macros total. Automatic profile switching based on active window.

microSD card storage, move between devices without losing macros.

Works out-of-box, no driver needed.

When pressed, each key executes duckyScript to automate keyboard actions.

It can be as simple as shortcuts like Control + C , or as sophisticated as launching applications, managing livestreams, or even creating root backdoors or grabbing passwords. It's all up to you!

Showcase

By automating commonly used actions with duckyPad , you can streamline and speed up your everyday routine. Here are a few examples:

Photoshop / CAD

You can put all your commonly used shortcuts in one place!

Managing Livestreams

Switch scenes, start/stop stream, start/stop recording, play ads, with one key!

Security Research

With the ability to automate keyboard inputs, it is possible to take over an entire computer with the push of a button.

This is known as BadUSB attack, and it was the original purpose of duckyScript and USB Rubber Ducky.

But of course, it's up to you to decide what to do!

Launching Applications

Open your favourite app with the press of a button:

One-finger Twitch Chat

Switching Profiles

With all the potential usages, duckyPad supports up to 32 profiles.

Simply press the +/- button to switch between them, or use the profile autoswitcher to switch automatically based on current active window.

... and more!

Those are just some examples! You can use duckyPad to do whatever you want!

Features

Mechanical Switches

duckyPad is compatible with Cherry MX-style mechanical switches (3 or 5-pin).

Gateron Green and Kailh BOX NAvy are available for purchase.

Of course, you can also install your own switches!

Keycaps

If selected, duckyPad comes with 15 blank translucent ABS R4 keycaps .

Of course, you can also install your own key caps!

Hot-swap Sockets

duckyPad supports hot-swapping with Kailh sockets.

You can install/remove the switches by hand, no soldering needed .

Per-key RGB backlight

Each key on duckyPad has its own RGB backlight. You can assign unique colours to suit your needs.

OLED screen

duckyPad has an OLED screen. It displays current profile and key names , so you know what each key does at a glance.

1.3-inch blue OLED display

High contrast with true OLED black

128 x 64 resolution

Burn-in prevention

duckyScript

duckyPad uses duckyScript, a scripting language for keyboard automation. It was originally developed for USB Rubber Ducky.

duckyScript is powerful but also easy and straightforward to write.

A simple example would look like this:

CONTROL SHIFT ESC

Now when you press a key, it will bring up the Task Manager, no need for memorising and pressing a 3-key combo.

Of course, duckyScript can do much more!

Here is a more complex multi-line example that open up notepad, types "Hello world", and increases text size:

SD Card Storage

duckyPad stores its scripts and settings on a regular microSD card. Compared to other methods:

MicroSD cards are universal and inexpensive

Easy to edit and backup

Up to 64GB supported with FAT32

Companion App

duckyPad comes with a companion app for Windows 10, macOS, and Linux. You can use it to:

Manage profiles

Edit key names, colours, and arrangements.

Write, debug, and test-run duckyScript.

Change, save, and backup configurations.

But more importantly, duckyPad app respects your privacy :

Fully open-source

No need to create an account

No data collection whatsoever

No internet connection required

You don’t even have to use it! You can set up your duckyPad manually.

USB-C and Device Compatibility

duckyPad uses USB-C connector for maximum device compatibility.

You can use duckyPad out-of-box on pretty much anything that supports USB keyboards, no driver needed .

Dimensions

Click me for vector files of front and back plates.

Click me for dimensions drawings.

Comparisons

Compared to most Arduino-based macropad, duckyPad...

Has hot-swap mechanical switches with RGB lighting.

Supports complex multi-line scripts .

. Has OLED screen showing profile and key functions.

showing profile and key functions. Can easily switch between 32 profiles for a total of 480 scripts.

Easy configuration with SD card storage.

No need to re-flash firmware to change macros.

Compared to commercial products like Elgato Stream Deck, duckyPad...

Is less expensive

Uses hot-swap mechanical switches, customisable and comfortable.

Works out-of-box on any computer, no driver needed.

Respects your privacy (No proprietary software, no data collection)

Is much more versatile (still can be used for streaming!)

What Will I Get?

duckyPad will be shipped in kit form. You can put it together in less than 10 minutes, no soldering needed . A free screwdriver is included.

Your order will come with the following items by default:

Optional Extras

15 (FIFTEEN) Gateron Green mechanical switches. Tactile and clicky, 80g actuation:

15 (FIFTEEN) Blank milky-translucent R4 ABS keycaps:

1 (ONE) USB-C to USB-A Cable, 1m (3.3ft), white:

Getting Started

Please see the Getting Started Guide for instructions on how to use your duckyPad.

