Consolidate and speed up your workflow by automating keyboard inputs.Designed by dekuNukem in United Kingdom
Official Discord | Github Repo | Getting Started duckyPad is a 15-key mechanical macropad that helps consolidate & speed up workflow by automating keyboard (and mouse!) inputs. duckyPad has all the…Read More…
Official Discord | Github Repo | Getting Started
duckyPad is a 15-key mechanical macropad that helps consolidate & speed up workflow by automating keyboard (and mouse!) inputs.
duckyPad has all the goodies of a high-end mechanical keyboard:
More crucially, it also features previously-unseen innovations such as:
When pressed, each key executes duckyScript to automate keyboard actions.
It can be as simple as shortcuts like
Control + C, or as sophisticated as launching applications, managing livestreams, or even creating root backdoors or grabbing passwords. It's all up to you!
Hot-Swap Sockets
RGB Lighting
OLED Screen, showing profile and key names.
By
automating commonly used actions with duckyPad, you can streamline and speed up your everyday routine. Here are a few examples:
You can put all your commonly used shortcuts in one place!
Switch scenes, start/stop stream, start/stop recording, play ads, with one key!
With the ability to automate keyboard inputs, it is possible to take over an entire computer with the push of a button.
This is known as BadUSB attack, and it was the original purpose of duckyScript and USB Rubber Ducky.
But of course, it's up to you to decide what to do!
Open your favourite app with the press of a button:
With all the potential usages, duckyPad supports up to 32 profiles.
Simply press the +/- button to switch between them, or use the profile autoswitcher to switch automatically based on current active window.
Those are just some examples! You can use duckyPad to do whatever
you want!
duckyPad is compatible with
Cherry MX-style mechanical switches (3 or 5-pin).
Gateron Green and Kailh BOX NAvy are available for purchase.
Of course, you can also install your own switches!
If selected, duckyPad comes with 15
blank translucent ABS R4 keycaps.
Of course, you can also install your own key caps!
duckyPad supports hot-swapping with Kailh sockets.
You can install/remove the switches by hand,
no soldering needed.
Each key on duckyPad has its own RGB backlight. You can assign unique colours to suit your needs.
duckyPad has an OLED screen. It displays current
profile and key names, so you know what each key does at a glance.
duckyPad uses duckyScript, a scripting language for keyboard automation. It was originally developed for USB Rubber Ducky.
duckyScript is powerful but also easy and straightforward to write.
A simple example would look like this:
CONTROL SHIFT ESC
Now when you press a key, it will bring up the Task Manager, no need for memorising and pressing a 3-key combo.
Of course, duckyScript can do much more!
Here is a more complex multi-line example that open up notepad, types "Hello world", and increases text size:
duckyPad stores its scripts and settings on a regular microSD card. Compared to other methods:
duckyPad comes with a companion app for Windows 10, macOS, and Linux. You can use it to:
But more importantly, duckyPad app
respects your privacy:
duckyPad uses USB-C connector for maximum device compatibility.
You can use duckyPad out-of-box on pretty much anything that supports USB keyboards,
no driver needed.
Click me for vector files of front and back plates.
Click me for dimensions drawings.
Compared to most Arduino-based macropad, duckyPad...
Compared to commercial products like Elgato Stream Deck, duckyPad...
duckyPad will be shipped in kit form. You can put it together in less than 10 minutes,
no soldering needed. A
free screwdriver is included.
Your order will come with the following items by default:
15 (FIFTEEN) Gateron Green mechanical switches. Tactile and clicky, 80g actuation:
15 (FIFTEEN) Blank milky-translucent R4 ABS keycaps:
1 (ONE) USB-C to USB-A Cable, 1m (3.3ft), white:
Please see the Getting Started Guide for instructions on how to use your duckyPad.
Questions or comments? Message me on Tindie!
For community discussions, feel free to join the Official Discord!
Firmware Updates and Version History
