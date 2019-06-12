This is portable game console assembly kit based on Raspberry PI Zero W. 3,2" LCD screen, transparent acrylic glass case.Designed by Picicle, Ships from Russia
Here is portable game console assembly set based on Raspberry PI Zero W. It will be interesting for experienced radio amateurs and programmers, as well as for those who make the first steps in electronics and programming. A minimum set of tools and materials is required for assembly. The console will allow you to plunge into the world of retro games of such legendary consoles as NES, Sega, SNES and many others.
The operating system of the console is a Retropie distribution with a necessary drivers added to it.
Its overall dimensions are 140 x 69 x 15 mm.
The kit includes the following items:
Not all components can be delivered by mail. For this reason, the kit is missing:
We did it for our little sister and daughter. The toy was successful and we decided to share it with others.
Picicle is interesting to assemble. Picicle is pleasant to hold. Picicle is not ashamed to give or brag to friends.
