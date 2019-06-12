What is it? Here is portable game console assembly set based on Raspberry PI Zero W. It will be interesting for experienced radio amateurs and programmers, as well as for those who make the first s...

Here is portable game console assembly set based on Raspberry PI Zero W. It will be interesting for experienced radio amateurs and programmers, as well as for those who make the first steps in electronics and programming. A minimum set of tools and materials is required for assembly. The console will allow you to plunge into the world of retro games of such legendary consoles as NES, Sega, SNES and many others.

The operating system of the console is a Retropie distribution with a necessary drivers added to it.

Its overall dimensions are 140 x 69 x 15 mm.

A build guide here

Picicle image here

The kit includes the following items:

PCB

3.2" LCD screen ILI9341

A set of all the necessary electronic components (chips, transistors, resistors, capacitors and LEDs) Buttons, rubber buttons, miniUSB connector, power switch, variable resistor, speaker.

A transparent acrylic glass case kit

Not all components can be delivered by mail. For this reason, the kit is missing:

RaspberryPiZero W

The LiPo 3.7V battery (overall size 4.5x50x80mm)

The micro SD card (at least 4GB)

Why did you make it?

We did it for our little sister and daughter. The toy was successful and we decided to share it with others.

What makes it special?

Picicle is interesting to assemble. Picicle is pleasant to hold. Picicle is not ashamed to give or brag to friends.